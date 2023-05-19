Maine Officials Say a Newburgh Woman Died in a Crash in That Town

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the victim of a fatal crash in Newburgh.

Who Was in the Vehicle?

Officials have identified the victim as Dawna Smith, 61, of Newburgh. She was alone in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

What Happened?

It was around 5:30 Monday afternoon, May 15th, when Deputies with the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash in the area of 2886 Western Avenue in Newburgh. When they arrived, they found a 2022 Mitsubishi that had been traveling southbound when it left the roadway, struck several trees, and then rolled over.

Get our free mobile app

Western Avenue was closed for several hours while officials investigated the crash, with help from the Old Town Police reconstruction team and the Newburgh Fire Department.

Were There Contributing Factors?

Originally, officials said speed appeared to have been a contributing factor to the car going off the road. On Friday, the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said, in a post on the department's Facebook page, that this investigation remains open and that additional contributing factor results are pending.

We'll update this story as more details become available.

15 Ways to Avoid Falling Victim to Crimes of Opportunity Protecting your valuables is often a matter of being aware of potential risks. These tips could help save you from what police call crimes of opportunity.