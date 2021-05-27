Maine not Planning a State Vaccine Passport System

Lukas Schulze/Getty Images

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine officials are not planning to develop a statewide vaccine passport system for COVID-19 shot recipients.

Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said such a system would be a challenge because of questions such as how it would work across state lines and how the state would protect residents’ privacy. She said Wednesday the state isn’t looking to create one.

The state supports private businesses that want to request coronavirus vaccine verification, Lambrew said. She said businesses should make sure any verification systems they use are in line with state laws.

“At this time there are no state of Maine policies that would have one set of rules for people who are vaccinated and another for those who are not,” Lambrew said.

Residents who travel this summer are encouraged to bring their immunization record card if they need it, as well as a mask, Lambrew said.

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions

While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.
Filed Under: Maine, Vaccine Passport System
Categories: Articles, Coronavirus 2020, Maine News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top