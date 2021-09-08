Maine Marijuana August Sales Top $10 Million For First Time

Legal sales of recreational marijuana in Maine topped $10.2 million last month, the highest monthly total to date.

The Maine Office of Marijuana Policy reports there were about 134,000 transactions in August, for a total of $10,220,445 in retail sales. That in turn generated over a million dollars in sales tax revenue for the state.

Recreational marijuana sales in Maine have gone up every month since the market opened in October 2020. Sales of adult-use cannabis products have continued to surge this summer, rising from just under $6.5 million in June to $9.4 million in July.

The average price of smokable marijuana –or flower– has dropped from $16.68 per gram when the market opened last October to about $12.80 per gram currently. That is due in large part to more licensed growers and manufacturers in the state, creating to greater supply and a wider diversity of products.

At the end of August, there were 53 licensed retail stores in Maine with 185 more in the application process.

Sales data are extracted from the state’s inventory tracking system, Metrc, and are preliminary in nature, subject to further revision, and have not been audited.

The Maine Office of Marijuana Policy is a division of the Department of Administrative & Financial Services. The office is responsible for the oversight of all aspects of legalized marijuana in Maine, including the state’s medical and adult-use programs.