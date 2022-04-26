Maine Man Jumps on Relatives Car During Dispute, Falls Off, Gets Run Over, Driver Charged

A Maine woman has been charged after allegedly running over a relative during a domestic dispute, WGME reports.

The alleged incident occurred on Saturday morning in Biddeford, according to police. It was at about 5:30 in them morning when, Kimberly Vigue-Brown, 34, was involved in a domestic violence incident with one of her relatives.

WGME reports that during the incident, Vigue-Brown got in her car and was attempting to leave when the male relative jumped onto the car in an attempt to stop her. He subsequently fell off the car and was run over as Vigue-Brown attempted to leave the scene.

The male relative's condition is currently unknown as he was being treated for injuries at Maine Medical Center. Kimberly Vigue-Brown is being charged with Aggravated Assault, domestic violence and operating under the influence.

Top 10 Maine Vacation Rentals By The Ocean, for Under 100 Bucks Summer is almost here and it's time to plan your Maine staycations! Here are the top 10 Air B n B Maine rentals for under 100 bucks!

Do you have our free radio station app yet? If not, it's the perfect way to request a song, talk to the DJs, enter exclusive contests and to stay up to date with everything that's happening in and around Central Maine and the world. When you download it, make sure you turn on the push notifications so that we can send you exclusive content and local breaking news that you need to know about first. Just enter your mobile number below and we'll send a download link right to your mobile device. After that, you can download for free and immediately begin accessing all kinds of exclusive content tailored just for you. Give it a try and stay connected with us!