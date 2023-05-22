Maine Man Disappeared With his Dog, the Pup Was Found But Not Him

A Windham man, who left home with his dog over a week ago, is still missing.

Who Is the Missing Person?

The Windham Police Department is asking for the public's help locating Alex R. Jackson, 33, who has been missing for over a week.

Where Was He Seen Last?

Alex was last seen Friday afternoon, May 12th. Windham Police say he told loved ones that he was heading to Vermont with his dog. Police say it's believed he was traveling to the Lyndonville or St. Johnsbury area but, since then, he has not been in contact with family or friends and his cellphone is going straight to voicemail. According to a Facebook page set up by his loved ones, family members say that his husky/labrador mix dog was found in Yarmouth by a woman who returned her to the family, but there's still been no information about Jackson's whereabouts.

What Does He Look Like?

Officials describe Alex as 5'7" tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. The Maine Warden Service says his truck is distinctive, a white Dodge Ram 3500 with a dual axle and a black bed, which is possibly towing a flatbed trailer. The truck has a Maine farm registration license plate, with registration number 97096. Wardens say he was last known to be in Turner and is believed to be wearing blue jeans, a hunter shirt, and a ball cap.

Anyone with information about Jackson's whereabouts, or who thinks they may have seen his truck, is urged to contact the Windham Police Department at 207-893-2810, option 2.

