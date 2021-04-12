Maine Man Charged with Lying to get $60,000 PPP Loan

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A Maine man accused of lying to get a $60,000 loan from the Paycheck Protection Program and spending some of the money on shopping has been charged in federal court.

Nathan Reardon, 43, of Skowhegan, was charged this week with bank fraud and attempted wire fraud in a national emergency.

Reardon allegedly used money to pay legal and veterinary bills, make donations to a Florida church and make online purchases including a wedding ring, barber pole and expensive cowboy boots, according to court documents. Reardon also allegedly withdrew more than $10,000 of the loan in cash.

Reardon is due in court on April 15. A court clerk said Friday it was unclear if he’d retained an attorney; a message was not immediately returned from a phone number for Global Disruptive Technologies, the business name under which he obtained the PPP loan.