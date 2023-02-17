York County Sheriff Deputies arrested a 36-year-old man Wednesday for aggravated drug trafficking after seizing a large amount of drugs from his residence.

Drugs Seized after Search for Stolen Property

Jordan Bennet’s residence at 715 Hunts Corner Road in Albany Township was being searched by law enforcement for stolen property. During the execution of the warrant, police found fentanyl, cocaine, meth, ketamine and prescription drugs. $4,000 in suspected proceeds was also seized. The street value of the drugs is estimated to be around $23,000.

Charges Include Drug Trafficking

Bennet had outstanding warrants for his arrest. He is facing several charges including aggravated trafficking, unlawful trafficking and violation of conditions of release.

Multiple Maine Agencies Part of the Investigation

The joint investigation includes deputies from the Oxford County Sheriff's Office, agents from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and Troopers from the Maine State Police.

