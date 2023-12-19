A 45-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after he tried to steal a truck in Lewiston and stabbed another man with a box cutter. The incident happened at Cumberland Farms.

911 Calls Reported Two Men Fighting in Parking Lot

The Lewiston Police Department responded to 911 calls saying two men were fighting in the parking lot of the store. A 39-year-old man from Lewiston was stabbed. He was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Suspect Fled with Several Others in a Car

The suspect, Emerico Palacio, fled in a vehicle with other people when officers arrived, according to WGME News.

Police Stopped Car and Made Arrest

The car was pulled over shortly after and Palacio was taken into custody. He is facing several charges including Aggravated Assault.

MORE NEWS: Eight People Arrested and 1 Ounce of Fentanyl Seized

Jail and Bail

Palacio was transported to the Androscoggin County Jail and his bail was set at $2,500.

