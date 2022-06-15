Remarkable Mainer Making Hiking Trails Accessible To All

Enock Glidden was born with spina bifida, which is

Spina bifida is a condition that affects the spine and is usually apparent at birth. It is a type of neural tube defect (NTD). Spina bifida can happen anywhere along the spine if the neural tube does not close all the way According to the CDC

An article by News Center Maine, quoted Enock saying that he has spent his entire life saying, "How can I?"

Enock has no feeling or use of his legs and has had to rely on a wheelchair his entire life. But that has not stopped him from becoming an extreme outdoor adventurer.

I was the only kid in a wheelchair so everybody knew me. I always had a pretty big community behind me. I was able to ask for help whenever I needed it. Along the way, I have had a lot of people behind me to get me where I am today Enock Glidden, News Center Maine

He has not only being able to enjoy outdoors but has achieved things that may seem impossible. Enock has climbed mountains and in 2016 as the article states, he spent a week on the granite face of El Capitan. Climbing El Capitan is not an easy feet. Yosemite Website says,

Rising more than 3000 vertical feet from the floor of Yosemite Valley, El Capitan is sheer rock granite and a must see in Yosemite National Park.

It is obvious that he determined to what he puts his mind to. That includes, helping others to become as active as he is, no matter what their physical abilities are.

Enock has been able to meet every challenge he faces due to a confidant names Bob Dyer. Bob was a junior high school gym teacher.

The first day I met him he asked me if I could do 20 pushups in my wheelchair and I said, 'I can do 40.' I don't think I had ever done 40 but I did it. After that (Bob) didn't treat me any differently, he treated me like everybody else Glidden, News Center Maine Bob became a role model and mentor to Enock and got him into wheelchair racing, basketball and they went hunting every year.

He really set me on a path of not saying 'I can't' but asking 'how can I?' and answering that question. And I don't think I have ever found a moment when I couldn't answer that question Glidden, News Center Maine

According to the article, Enock has always felt comfortable in the outdoors of Maine and he wants to use what he's learned and share it with other loves of nature. So he's partnered up with Maine Trail Finder which is a website to help you find trails in Maine to hike.

A lot of people have been persistent on the website, inquiring information about wheelchair accessibility on the trails, as the article states.

Enock has now become involved in reviewing the trails and helping others find the trails to fit their needs and not to limit anyone from enjoying Maine.

The article says that Enock has now been to 30 trails in southern and western Maine that he is sharing information about.

His reviews on the website has assisted many people with feeling more comfortable heading to the trails.

On top of extensive descriptions of the trail, Glidden also rates trails from "Wheelie Easy" to "Wheelie Strenuous" and blogs about them. News Center Maine

When you are faced with adversity and the feeling of being unable to complete a goal, think to yourself, "How Can I?" Do what Enock does and crush every challenge you set for yourself. When you put yourself in uncomfortable situations and take risks, you better yourself.

Maine's Miles for Mills, The Most Intense Run I've Ever Experienced This Memorial Day Weekend, I attended the Miles for Mills 5k in Brunswick and 1300 runners felt exactly the same thing.