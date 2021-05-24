Maine Is So Amazing That There Are 10 Other Spots in the World That Use the Name

We think of Maine as a one-in-a-million place to live. So there could only be ONE Maine, right? It seems there are several Maine's out there- and not just other towns in the United States. We count ten other Maine's around the world.

How Many Places Named "Maine" Are There?

In the United States:

Maine, Iowa (population 1893)

Maine, North Carolina (unincorporated community)

Maine, New York (population 5,377)

Maine, Minnesota ( population 688)

Maine, Maine Yup-there's actually a town in Maine called Maine. It's an unincorporated village in Caribou.

Maine, Arizona

Outside of the US: there are Maine's in:

Maine, Pakistan

Maine, Chad

Maine, Niger

Maine, France--this is the place Maine gets its name from. According to Maine.gov: It was popularly believed that the name was given in honor of the queen of Charles I, Henrietta Maria, who purportedly was the "owner/landlord" of the province of Maine in France.

I'm sure all these other Maine's are a fabulous as our Maine. I guess it proves that Maine is really a state of mind!

Wouldn't it be cool to travel to all the different Maine's in the World? Here's your map!

Leaflet Maps

And, don't forget there is a band called The Maine. Who, ironically, are not from Maine. Any of the Maines. The Maine is from Tempe, Arizona. And now, I'm just confused. We love ya, Maine, wherever you are!!

