Maine Hits Record Number of COVID-19 Hospitalizations

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday reported five more COVID-19 deaths and 614 new coronavirus cases across the state. Aroostook County recorded 13 new infections, one additional hospitalization and one death.

There were three more deaths reported in Penobscot County and 122 new cases. Of the estimated 5,227 active cases in Maine, 1,241 cases or nearly 24% are in Penobscot County.

There are now 225 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine, the highest number since the pandemic began. Of those patients, 82 are in intensive care and 35 are currently on ventilators. Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said, “Hospitals are strained. If you are banking on a bed or an ICU . . . as your strategy rather than getting vaccinated, you are miscalculating.”

Statewide, the COVID-19 vaccination rate is slowly approaching 74% of the eligible population, according to Maine's vaccination dashboard. Aroostook County rate is lower at 67.5% of people over the age of 12 fully vaccinated.

New Brunswick Update

New Brunswick Public Health on Tuesday reported 65 new coronavirus cases in the province, with 20 in the Edmundston region. The number of active cases in the province rose to 509, with 24 people in hospital.

New measures went into effect today in New Brunswick to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Masks are now required in all indoor public spaces, and proof of full vaccination must be presented to gain access to many events, services and non-essential businesses in the province. The government says any individual or business that fails to follow the new regulations under the Public Health Act may be subject to substantial fines. In addition, anyone entering the province must pre-register their travel plans.