They&#8217;re Not Just Empty Words From Maine Bureau of Highway Safety

They’re Not Just Empty Words From Maine Bureau of Highway Safety

Maine dot gov

The slogan is catchy. Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.

And Maine Bureau of Highway Safety along with local and state law enforcement agencies are participating in a national campaign that is underway now. The program is from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. NHTSA info here 

Maine Bureau of Highway Safety says impaired driving is one of the most often committed crimes in our state.

Get our free mobile app

For the vast majority of Mainers, we get it. Driving impaired is never a good idea. All it takes is one mistake when your ability to judge and react in a difficult situation is not at 100%.

So the campaign is really targeted to the minority that isn’t paying attention to all the radio, t.v., internet messages about impaired driving. Whatever it takes to get through to them is worth it.

We hear about fatalities all the time and many times the root cause is impaired driving. It doesn't have to be that way.

There is, or should be, no shame in having your keys taken away from you when needed. It is perfectly okay to call someone and ask for a ride.

And it’s not just impaired driving that we should be thinking about as this national campaign ups its message.

Here is a simple law that gets ignored all the time. If your windshield wipers are on, your headlights should be on.

And here's more some need to hear over and over.

  • That text can wait.
  • Hands free driving is a good thing.
  • Driving closer to the speed limit than that aggressive guy behind you is totally okay. Let them slow down, or pass you. Don’t speed up just because they are in a hurry.

Keep reading those messages on the signs along I 95.  They are always clever, yet also good advice. All you can hope for is that those that aren't obeying those signs, start to.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Filed Under: k, Maine Bureau of Highway Safety
Categories: Articles, Featured
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top