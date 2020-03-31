Maine Gun Shops to Reopen Immediately
According to the Bangor Daily News, Maine gun shops are now included on a new list of essential businesses released by the Mills' administration Tuesday afternoon.
Earlier today Governor Janet Mills issued a 30 day stay at home order only allowing essential businesses to remain open. That list of essential businesses largely follows that on the federal list.
Firearms stores were just added to the federal list on Saturday.
If you missed the press conference earlier today, you can watch it here.
