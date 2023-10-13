Maine Girls&#8217; and Boys&#8217; High School Soccer Scores &#8211; October 12

Maine Girls’ and Boys’ High School Soccer Scores – October 12

Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Soccer Scores for the games played throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, October 12th.

Girls' Scores

  • Brewer 3 Ellsworth 2
  • Brunswick 4 Bangor 0
  • Cape Elizabeth 2 Freeport 1
  • Fort Fairfield 0 Madawaska 0
  • Hermon 2 Hampden Academy 0
  • Lincoln Academy 7 Cony 0
  • MDI 2 GSA 2
  • Mattanawcook Academy 4 Easton 1
  • Nokomis 2 Lawrence 0
  • North Yarmouth Academy 2 Traip Academy 1
  • Old Town 4 Orono 0
  • Penobscot Valley 2 Hodgdon 0
  • Penquis Valley 6 Piscataquis 0
  • St. Dominic 3 Poland 1
  • Sanford 8 Westbrook 0
  • Waterville 2 Winslow 0
  • Yarmouth 3 Wells 1
  • East Grand - Schenck
  • Shead -Searsport
  • Lee Academy - Greenville
  • Edward Little - Mt. Blue
  • Valley - Madison

Boys' Scores

  • Bangor Christian 6 Central 2
  • Brunswick 1 Skowhegan 0
  • Calais 6 Shead 1
  • Caribou 3 Presque Isle 1
  • Cheverus 2 Sanford 0
  • Deering 3 Portland 1
  • Edward Little 4 Mt. Blue 1
  • Ellsworth 2 Brewer 1
  • Foxcroft Academy 3 Sumner 0
  • Freeport 4 Cape Elizabeth 3
  • Fryeburg Academy 7 Lisbon 0
  • Gorham 5 Noble 0
  • Katahdin 3 Ashland 3
  • Kennebunk 3 Biddeford 1
  • Madawaska 2 Fort Fairfield 0
  • Marshwood 2 Thornton Academy 1
  • Medomak Valley 1 Morse 1
  • Narraguagus 2 Woodland 0
  • Nokomis 2 Lawrence 1
  • Pine Tree Academy 6 Telstar 0
  • Poland 1 St, Dominic 0
  • Scarborough 5 South Portland 1
  • Southern Aroostook 2 Van Buren 1
  • Traip Academy 4 North Yarmouth Academy 0
  • Valley 5 Dexter 2
  • Waynflete 6 Sacopee Valley 0
  • Yarmouth 4 York 1
  • Noble-Gorham
  • Falmouth - Massabesic
