If you're a fan of big dogs with even bigger personalities, the Hancock County SPCA has just the pup for you!

Their "Pet Of The Week" this week is by all accounts both adorable and a goofball.

According to their Communications Coordinator, Mariah Donovan

Communications Coordinator, Harrison is a character.

"Harrison is a big dog with an even bigger heart! This beautiful boy is a lab/german shepherd mix, as you can likely tell from his big ole’ ears! He gets so super excited to meet people that he forgets his manners and barks his big, adorable head off. His bark can seem scary because it’s so loud, but it’s 100% excitement and love!"

Harrison, Hancock County SPCA Harrison, Hancock County SPCA loading...

Donavan says you really have to see this big boy play outside! It's a sight to behold!

"Meeting this goober outside is his favorite because he can show off how fast he can

run and play. Harrison always has a big smile on his face and love to give!"

And this boy LOVES his snacks, almost as much as he loves his people.

And he might need a little help slowing down and letting go.

"Some of Harrison’s favorite things in the world are snacks, food, and tummy yummies. This boy can EAT! He loves his slow-feeder bowl that helps him stop and smell the roses - well, kibble. He also likes when we make “soup” out of his breakfast and dinner. (Psst… don’t tell him it’s just water)! Speaking of meals, during his favorite times of the day, Harrison receives medicine that helps with his separation anxiety. He really loves his people and doesn’t like to spend much time alone. When left alone too long, mister Harrison can get a bit mischievous, so a home where his companion can spend lots

and lots of time with him would be perfect."

If you're interested in learning more about any of the animals available for adoption at the SPCA of Hancock County call 207-667-8088 or visit their website, spcahancockcounty.org.

WOOF: These are the most popular dog breeds in America Stac﻿ker highlights the 100 most popular dog breeds in America based on data released March 15, 2023 from the American Kennel Club Gallery Credit: Sabienna Bowman