Maine Foliage Reports Begin Wednesday September 16

The State of Maine will begin their annual foliage reports on Wednesday, September 16th, and will issue weekly reports Wednesdays, through October 15th.

To sign up and have the weekly foliage reports come into your email click HERE or you can just check back to the WDEA website and we'll have them up here on Wednesday afternoons.

The reports are compiled by staff of Maine's Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Maine Forest Service and Maine State Parks staff assess the amount of color change and leaf drop when they are on assignment in the field. These reports represent the official word on foliage conditions in Maine.

The State also offers suggestions as to where to visit, and has a Kid's Corner for budding leaf peepers.

As for Bob Marley, here's his take on leaf peepers!

