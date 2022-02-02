Mainers never tire of impressions of ourselves, do we?

Check out this comedian's Maine accent. It's a little shaky at times, but he knows plenty about the 207 to give us a decent understanding of what he knows of the State of Maine!

Who is this guy?

Ben Brainard is a stand-up comedian from Los Angeles, who has a whopping 318,000 YouTube subscribers, and plenty more on his other social media platforms. Ben has toured all across the country. He’s also produced several shows for Army Reserve units. During quarantine, Ben found viral success producing "The Table," a sketch comedy series about how the various states of the US are handling current events.

Someone 'from away' impersonating a Mainer

His latest creation pokes a little fun at all of us here in Maine, and people are loving it, Since it was posted on Saturday, when we were getting pummeled by a snowstorm, it has racked up thousands of views.

He starts off the video in a way that will endear him to everyone in this area. He astutely takes note that our town is not pronounced “Banger”. He also uses the catchphrases of the state, such as "You can’t get theeeeyah, from heeeyah," "Upta camp," "Wicked pissah," "The way life should be", and of course, "Ay yuh."

All the Maine to jam into one four and a half minute YouTube video

Several topics that pertain to Maine are mentioned. Lighthouses, lobsters, fiddleheads, Moxie, red snapper hot dogs, Allen’s Coffee Brandy, Pat’s Pizza, Reny’s, Gifford’s Ice Cream, Hannaford, Funtown Splashtown USA, LL Bean, Acadia National Park. All of this happens in just four and a half minutes. Impressive. This guy really did his homework on this.

If you like his stuff, check out his YouTube Channel, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram.

25 Honest Slogans of Maine Kind of crass, a little cringy but totally honest. Here are 25 slogans that hit home for those that live and work in the state of Maine.

11 Dr. Nirav Shah Funny Tweet Replies

Where are Penobscot County's 'People From Away' Actually From? The 2020 census stated that these are 'the people from away' when looking at where people migrated from prior to calling Penobscot County, the county that Bangor sits in, home. And, according to the numbers, those 'from away' aren't from too far away, actually.

25 Actual Locations of Stephen King's Maine Get to know the actual places in Maine that were apart of the famous author's upbringing and inspiration. From childhood homes to where he met his life partner, Tabitha, we take a tour of Maine using actual locations of the author's past.