Maine Chef To Compete On Food Network’s ‘Supermarket Stakeout’ Next Week

Over the past few years, more and more chefs from across Maine have raised their profile by appearing in competitions on Food Network. Maine chefs have primarily appeared on the show 'Chopped', which see four chefs attempt to concoct an appetizer, main course and dessert using baskets filled with mystery, and in some cases, ridiculous items. On February 2nd, another Maine chef will try his hand at some Food Network competition on a show called 'Supermarket Stakeout'.

Shared on Facebook by Le Mu Eats, Chef Sav, the man behind 'The Charming Blue Shanty' in Bethel will bring his culinary expertise to a show that rewards risk-taking. If you're unfamiliar with 'Supermarket Stakeout', the competition pits four chefs against one another in the parking lot of a supermarket. Chefs are given a set amount of cash and a theme to achieve with their dishes and must bribe supermarket customers to give up the food they just shopped for with cash in-hand. From there, the chefs use those ingredients to prepare the best meal possible to fit the theme. The competition is hosted by Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli.

For Chef Sav, appearing on the Food Network competition has been many months in the making. As explained in the Facebook post, Sav initially was disinterested in appearing on the show but after some internal reflection, decided to test his mettle doing something that felt wildly uncomfortable for him.

Chef Sav's appearance on 'Supermarket Stakeout' is set to air on Food Network on Tuesday, February 2nd art 10pm.

