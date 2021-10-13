Maine CDC Reports 7 COVID-19 Deaths, 893 New Cases Over Past 4 Days
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday reported seven more people have died from COVID-19 since the last update on Saturday.
The long weekend also saw 893 additional coronavirus infections recorded across the state. Aroostook County had 56 new cases and two additional hospitalizations.
Penobscot County reported three deaths from the disease since Saturday, and there were 106 new positive cases with four more people hospitalized.
About 1 in 14 Mainers have contracted the virus since it first appeared in the state in March 2020. Over 2600 people have been hospitalized in Maine at some point in the past 19 months and 1083 have died as a result of COVID-19, according to the latest CDC data.
COVID-19 Hospitalizations Slowly Dropping in Maine
Currently, 169 people are being treated for COVID-19 in Maine hospitals, with 57 patients in intensive care and 32 breathing with the help of ventilators.
The Maine CDC has scheduled its weekly briefing with Dr. Nirav Shah today at 2 p.m.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has announced it will lift border restrictions on fully vaccinated Canadian travelers soon. MORE DETAILS HERE.
New Brunswick COVID-19 Update
New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health is urging people to get vaccinated for COVID-19 even though 32 of the 109 new cases reported over the long weekend were in people who were fully vaccinated. Dr. Jennifer Russell says unvaccinated people are 18 times more likely to become severely ill if they contract the virus.
There are currently 63 people hospitalized in New Brunswick with the disease, including 27 patients in intensive care units.