Maine Camp Matching Tool Will Find You The Perfect Summer Camp Based on Personal Preferences

As a state covered in lakes, forest, and adventurable terrain, it can be a little overwhelming trying to choose the perfect summer camp for your kids. You can Google the classic parameters like “overnight” versus “day” camps or narrow it down based on length, but it can still be hard to know if you’re choosing the right one.

Lucky for us all, Maine has an extremely convenient website with a “Find-a-Camp” tool that allows you to narrow down a list of camps in Maine based on specific preferences. The website, Maine Summer Camps, also has resources and tools for finding jobs at summer camps and offers a Summer Camp Blog to learn about the varying places, positions, and experiences.

100+ Camps to Choose From

The Find-a-Camp tool is super easy and user-friendly and is filled with a list of 130+ summer camps scattered around Maine. There’s a search bar for you to look up desired keywords, or you can click the boxes and narrow your search down based on the listed preferences.

You can narrow your search based on the category of if it’s a day camp, overnight, or trip; based on gender, whether it’s co-ed, family, boys or girls; session length; the cost of tuition; whether they offer financial aid, resources for special needs or religion; and what type of activities you want them to offer. The activities range from academics and tutoring, archery, sports, art, hiking, community service, drama, gardening, home repair, robotics, music, yoga, the list goes on and on.

No matter what your interests are, how long you want to go off to camp for, or what specific preferences you have, you’re sure to find the right fit for the perfect summer camp in Maine. Forget the hassle of digging for the right camp and let Maine Summer Camps do it for you.

