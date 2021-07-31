Maine Based Schooner Capsizes On Kennebec River With 18 On-Board

According to the Portland Press Herald, a historic schooner owned by the Maine Maritime Museum capsized on the Kennebec River on Friday evening.

When she capsized, the 73 foot long Mary E had fifteen passengers and three crew on-board. Fortunately, all were quickly rescued. However, two of the passengers were taken to the hospital. Their condition was not known on Friday night.

Authorities say the incident happened at about 5:30 on Friday evening near Doubling Point Lighthouse in Arrowsic.

The passengers and crew were pulled from the water by police boats, Bath Iron Works security boats, and a handful of nearby civilian vessels.

The schooner had began to sink, but crews were able to stabilize the ship and tow her to shallow water. It is expected she'll be "pulled from the water" sometime today.

It is not completely clear what may have caused the mishap. The winds were fairly light at the time of the accident, but there were occasional higher gusts. The U. S. Coast Guard is investigating.

According to Wikipedia, the Mary E was built and launched in Bath in 1906. She is the oldest Maine-built fishing schooner still in service. Normally, she is available for dockside tours and day cruises.

