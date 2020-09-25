Lowes Issues Recall For Popular Chainsaw

Lowe's along with the Consumer Product Safety Commission have issued a recall for the Kobalt Brand 40-volt Lithium Ion Cordless Electric Chainsaws. These chainsaws can remain in the "on" position, posing a laceration hazard to consumers.

The chainsaw was sold online and in stores from January 2014 through March 2020 for about $200.

Lowe's is urging customers who bought this chainsaw to return it to the distributor for a free repair. Do not bring the chainsaw back to Lowes. Instead, contact Hongkong Sun Rise Trading toll-free at 855-378-8826 or online at www.greenworkstools.com and click on “Important Safety Notice” for more information.

cpsc.gov

You won't find a tool with more power per inch than a chainsaw. It's important to remember extra attention to safety. Yes, there are safety features built into the saw however that does not replace proper training in correct chainsaw use, proper cutting technique, or common sense.

Here's a few tips to follow before you use any chainsaw. Always review and follow the manufacturer's instructions for use as they do change from saw to saw. Familiarize yourself with any maintenance that may be required. Always make sure to have the proper safety gear before using any chainsaw.

Consider taking a course in chainsaw use and safety. I took mine on year at the Common Ground Fair and I'm glad I did. It taught me a lot about technique as well as safety, since with a chainsaw, it doesn't much to hurt yourself severely if you are not careful or do not have the correct PPE (personal protection equipment).