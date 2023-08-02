Love Legos? Unleash Your Inner Child at Adult Night at Lego Discovery Center in Boston

Are you a fully-cooked adult but still have a soft spot in your heart for toys like Legos or K'Nex? My husband grew up to be an architect, and he largely attributes his successful career to Legos and K'nex. It all started in the playroom when he hired his two little sisters as workers (they didn't apply for this job, by the way), and barked at them to gather certain shaped blocks or specific colors for a particular project.

Big kids like my husband are filled with glee to hear that the Discovery Center in Boston announced their first Adult Night since reopening their brand-new attraction post-$12M renovation. It's happening on August 9, 2023, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Cecilia Hennessy Cecilia Hennessy loading...

This event is held specifically for adults who wish to visit the Center without a child present in an adults-only atmosphere. How fun! For one night only, we don't have to share our toys with our kids. The only child I have is growing in my belly, and the other is 35 years old and will be my date.

There will be LEGO®-themed challenges and many chances to win LEGO® prizes! Notch Brewing will be on site serving up beverages for guests. In addition, refreshments will be available for purchase during the event, and the LEGO Retail Shop will also be open with a special retail offer for attendees.

Tickets for the event are $19.99 per person, and can be purchased in advance on the Discovery Center’s website or at the door. Hope to see you there!

