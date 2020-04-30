Liam and Noel Gallagher Argue Over Lost Oasis Demo

Liam and Noel Gallagher found themselves in another sibling argument after Noel released a lost Oasis demo titled “Don’t Stop.”

The unfinished song features Noel’s voice and guitar, opening with the lines, “Bye, bye, my friend, I'm leaving / I’m gonna feast on the stars in the sky / And while I be gone, don't stop dreaming / And don't be sad and don't cry.”

You can listen to it below.

“Like the rest of the world, I’ve had infinite time to kill lately so I thought I’d finally look and find out what was actually on the hundreds of faceless unmarked CDs I’ve got lying around in boxes at home,” Noel said on social media. “As fate would have it, I have stumbled across an old demo which I thought had been lost forever.”

He added that, as far as he was aware, only one other recording existed as a bootleg. “I know some of you love this tune, so we thought we’d put it ‘out there’ for you to enjoy/argue over," Noel wrote.

One person who chose the argument option was Liam, whose breakdown in relations with Noel caused Oasis to split in 2009. “Well, there’s something missing in this God-almighty stew, and it’s your brother,” Liam tweeted. “Oi tofu boy, if you’re gonna release old demos, make sure I’m singing on it and Bonehead’s playing guitar on it. … If not, it’s not worth a wank.”

Responding to a comment that the demo sounded fresh, Liam said, “He’s been at it in the studio … he’s always overdubbing shit.”

Last month, Liam called on Noel to put their differences aside and stage an Oasis reunion to support the U.K.’s National Health Service amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He later said it would go ahead without Noel as soon as large-scale live events are permitted again. “It may not be the same but trust me, it’ll still blow your knickers off,” he wrote, adding another plea, “C’mon, Noel Gallagher.”