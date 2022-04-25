Looking for Something Good to Eat? Food Trucks Are Ready to Go

Ye Olde English Fish & Chips

You’ve probably eaten at Ye Olde English Fish & Chips food truck at one of the local events in Aroostook County. They are easily recognizable at the fair and on Main Street in Presque Isle.

Wayne and Kristy Alexander are the owners out of Richmond, Maine. They come to Star City to set up about four times a year. “We started with the Presque Isle fair in 2000. We developed a following up there.” said Kristy Alexander.

Maine Street in Presque Isle

You can also see them on Maine Street in PI. Alexander said they started on Main Street during the pandemic when all the festivals and events were closed. “We had to come up with another alternative of what to do. We started setting up on Main Street where we got permission from the town as well as a private owner.”

Service Area

Ye Olde English Fish & Chips have many locations they serve with their two food trucks, “We go from Presque Isle down to Vermont.” They are well known and spend a great deal of time around their central Maine base during their season from May to October.

Special Events & Catering

When they aren’t selling at a fair or festival, Ye Olde English Fish & Chips does catering for special events. “We picked up a lot of side catering jobs including the Professional Loggers of Maine. We do a lot of their events throughout the week for special luncheons. We do everything. All different types of stuff.”

Food truck History & Legacy

Ye Olde English Fish & Chips started in 1997. The owner, Roger Alexander, passed away on December 23, 2021. Kristy and Wayne are his daughter-in-law and son. She said, “We will continue his legacy and make him proud.”

More Information

You can contact Ye Olde English Fish & Chips on their Facebook page. They have a phone number posted or you can message them directly.