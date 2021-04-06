Looking For a Summer Job? Be a Maine State Park Lifeguard!

Maine isn't just a wicked-cool place to live, it's also a wicked-cool place to work! Especially if you're looking for a 'summer gig'. According to a Facebook post from the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, they are currently seeking summertime lifeguards at some Maine State parks.

According to the job posting page on Maine.Gov, The Maine State Park lifeguard team is searching for qualified individuals with aquatic experience (swimming, surfing) and strong hero-factor (leadership, coaching, mentor) to continue the tradition. Our lifeguards take great pride in protecting beachgoers and themselves. Learn more about becoming a Maine State Park lifeguard below.

If you aren't a certified lifeguard but interested in spending your summer on one of Maine's beaches as one, you're encouraged to look into local lifeguard certification courses. You can find one through several local organizations like the YMCA, American Red Cross and even UMaine!

