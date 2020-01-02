In the years since Kurt Cobain's death, it's been rare that the members of Nirvana have shared the stage together. But for the first time since the 2018 Cal Jam, it looks like Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear will share the stage at The Art of Elysium's "Heaven Is Rock and Roll" gala.

The event takes place this Saturday (Jan. 4) in Los Angeles at the Palladium, with Grohl, Novoselic and Smear topping the billing for the event. In addition, Beck, St. Vincent, Marilyn Manson, L7, Cheap Trick and Dave Grohl's daughter Violet are also expected to take part.

Though it is unknown if the trio will revisit their Nirvana past together, it should be noted that among the packages for those attending the gala is a "Nirvana package," which is going for $50,000 and includes seating for 10 guests with the show and dinner, plus the buyer's name on all printed materials.

Back in 2018, Grohl stated, “After we played the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I considered the idea that, if there was an opportunity, we could do it again. But it’s delicate territory, and you can’t treat it like just another show. It’s very complicated, and very special. In those moments, when it just happens naturally, I think is the best way.”

The three musicians have played together in the past without revisiting the Nirvana era. Novoselic appeared on Foo Fighters' Wasting Light album, and he joined them at the Foos-led Sound City concerts.

At Cal Jam '18, at the end of the Foo Fighters' headline set, they brought out Novoselic, along with guest vocalists Joan Jett and Deer Tick's John McCauley to perform a six-song encore of Nirvana favorites. McCauley handled "Serve the Servants," "Scentless Apprentice" and "In Bloom," while Jett sang "Breed," "Smells Like Teen Spirit" and "All Apologies." Neither of those guest vocalists have been announced for the Art of Elysium benefit however.

The Art of Elysium was founded in 1997 to “support individuals in the midst of difficult emotional life challenges like illness, hospitalization, displacement, confinement, and/or crisis,” according to their website. “We serve medically fragile children, teens, adults, seniors, those dealing with social, emotional and mental health issues and the homeless.”

On top of the performances, actors Ashley and Topher Grace will be honored for their charitable works at the "Heaven Is Rock and Roll" gala. Get ticketing info for the benefit here.

Art of Elysium