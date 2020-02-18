Listen To 1970 Black Sabbath Concert In Portland, Maine

This month marks the 50th anniversary of Black Sabbath's eponymous debut album. Black Sabbath, the album by Black Sabbath, the band was released on February 13, 1970.

This trailblazing debut is believed by most hardcore rockers to be the first heavy metal album. Let's celebrate the doom with Ozzy Osbourne's funereal wails along with the sinister, thunderous musicianship of Tony Iommi-guitar, Bill Ward-drums, and Geezer Butler bass live in concert right around the corner from us nearly 50 years ago.

. It was shortly after the release of their second album Paranoid.

You can listen to the entire set below. We must say thank you to YouTube user, Tardis .N. Cookies for this Portland music treasure. It is listed as a "first generation remaster". The sound quality is surprisingly good for such an ancient recording.