Liam Gallagher – Most Rock Stars Are Useless + Live Boring Lives

Liam Gallagher certainly isn't known for being reluctant to speak his mind. The musician, whose support of his upcoming solo effort C'Mon You Know is underway, has stated that he thinks the majority of rock stars are "useless" and live boring lives — and he basically dragged U2 in the process.

Gallagher recruited fellow rocker Dave Grohl for his recent single "Everything Electric," and shortly after, the Foo Fighters frontman declared in an interview with NME that Gallagher is "one of the last remaining rock stars."

"Unfortunately we didn’t do it in person but I love being in the same room as Liam,” Grohl recalled of their collaboration on the song. "It’s like putting a fucking quarter in a jukebox and just turning it up with that guy. It’s fucking great. Obviously, he’s an amazing singer and he’s a fucking rock star. He is one of the few last remaining rock stars.”

A fan shared Grohl's message with Gallagher on Twitter, in which he replied, "He's correct the rest of them are useless."

During a chat with Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez, Gallagher elaborated on his statement.

"I mean, not all of them are [useless], but the majority of them are. The ones that think they're rock stars are not, they... just live a very boring fucking life, and I think rock 'n' roll deserves a little bit more than just making music, you know what I mean? You gotta get out there and get yourself — you just gotta live an exciting life. It's like U2, they pass themselves as a rock 'n' roll band, but what the? Come on, man, I've never seen fucking Bono, I mean I've never seen any of them do anything remotely rock 'n' roll," the musician explained.

He believes that a band such as U2 should have gotten "into a bit more naughty stuff" in order to call themselves a rock 'n' roll band, because attitude has a lot to do with being a rock star.

"Without a doubt, I think attitude, a lot of people will go, 'Oh it's all about music.' But I disagree, I don't think it's all about music. Obviously you've got a certain degree of, your tunes have gotta be decent enough, but I think attitude goes a long way," he continued. "But, people just think that rock 'n' roll kind of sounds a bit silly and a bit stupid, but it means a lot to me. I'd rather be that than fucking some politically correct fucking idiot."

To hear more about Gallagher's upcoming album and tour, tune into Loudwire Nights tonight at 7PM ET. C'Mon You Know will be out May 27, and you can pre-order it here now. His tour in support of the record kicks off June 1 in Manchester, U.K., and will continue through November. Check out the full schedule on his website.

Loudwire Nights with Toni Gonzalez airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.