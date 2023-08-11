‘Let’s Wrestle’ Brings ‘Make or Break’ Show to Brewer, Saturday

Let's Wrestle, an affiliate of Limitless Wrestling, is ready to present "Make or Break" on Saturday, August 12th at the Indoor Yard Sale venue located at 80 Rudman Road in Brewer.

The main event of the night is a clash that has the Maine wrestling scene buzzing, as BRG, the reigning Let’s Wrestle Champion, puts his title on the line against the Let’s Rumble Winner, “Big Country” Jason Maverick. The stakes are high, the tension is palpable, and the outcome is anyone's guess.

But that's not all, Let's Wrestle management has pulled out all the stops to ensure that “The Main Attraction” Mac Daniels steps into the ring for his rematch against “Maine’s Local Legend” Eric Johnson. The twist? It's going to be a Lumberjack match, with the ring surrounded by fellow wrestlers, forming an unbreakable wall of humanity that guarantees the action stays where it belongs – right in the ring.

Get our free mobile app

Here’s the card for Saturday’s show so far:

Let’s Wrestle Championship

“Victorious” BRG vs “Big Country” Jason Maverick

Lumberjack Match

"The Main Attraction" Mac Daniels vs. "Maine's Local Legend" Eric Johnson

Tag Team Turbulence – Winners Become #1 Contenders

Entrants: The SeaWolves, Alexander Lee & Mike McCarthy, The Hardwork Heroes, Dunky Boy & Super Fan

Singles Showdown

"The Nu Thing" Elle Valentine vs. Sammi Chaos w/ VILE

Singles Match

“The Main Shooter” Mani Ariez vs Conner Murphy

First Time Matchup

"Fancy" Ryan Clancy vs “Papi Guapo" Diego Alvarez

Remember, the action kicks off Saturday, August 12th at the Indoor Yard Sale venue located at 80 Rudman Road in Brewer. Doors open at 7 PM, with the bell time set for 7:30 PM. The front row is sold out, but general admission tickets can still be secured online at Limitless Wrestling’s website, here, until Friday night.

In anticipation of the show, check out a few full matches from the Limitless Wrestling YouTube channel, featuring wrestlers that will be in action on Saturday.

“Victorious” BRG & "Maine's Local Legend" Eric Johnson:

“Big Country” Jason Maverick & Alexander Lee:

"The Main Attraction" Mac Daniels & Mike McCarthy: