Legendary rocker, Meat Loaf, sadly passed away last night. He was 74 years old. Born Marvin Lee Aday, Meat Loaf's incredible career started in the 1960's and spanned for decades. It included hundreds of millions of albums sold, legendary tours and performances, and even a respected acting career.

Meat Loaf was truly one-of-a-kind. His passion could be felt through his music and his incredibly emotional performances. I'm certain he could have had a very successful career on Broadway. Meat Loaf was just an amazing talent.

That talent was witnessed in Maine quite a few times over the years. Meat Loaf played nearly every venue south of Bangor in this state, including two trips to the then-named Cumberland County Civic Center. It's a great list for a major musical act.

Here's a quick look at Meat Loaf's touring history in the Pine Tree State, with a strong hat tip to setlist.fm, fandom.com, and WBLM listeners.

Meat Loaf In Maine

August 28, 1987, Oxford Plains Speedway, Oxford

20/20 Tour - with Blue Oyster Cult and Foghat

Talk about a rock show. The Speedway is mostly known for racing and hosting a Grateful Dead concert. However, this was one heck of a bill. Blue Oyster Cult is much more than a cowbell, and who doesn't love "Slow Ride"?

January 27, 1994, Cumberland County Civic Center, Portland

Everything Louder Tour

The first of two concerts in Maine in 1994. According to setlist.fm, Meat Loaf opened with "I'd Anything For Love". Talk about a confident man. Opening with the most popular song in the world at the time.

June 13, 1987, The Ballpark at Old Orchard Beach

Everything Louder Tour

The second Maine show of 1994 gave the audience an amazing set and probably numerous mosquito bites.

August 6, 1996, Cumberland County Civic Center, Portland

Born to Rock Tour

Meat Loaf came back to the Cumberland County Civic Center in support of the "Welcome to the Neighbourhood " album. While not the most commercially successful, it was a major hit in England.

November 5, 1999, State Theater, Portland

Storytellers Tour

The VH1 Storytellers was all the rage back in the late 1990s. Numerous tours were branded in a similar way. Smaller venues with a more intimate setting.

August 29, 2002

Just Having Fun for the Summer Tour

While recording "Couldn't Have Said It Better" Meat Loaf did an enormous summer tour, which included a trip up to the state's capital.

This is a more than respectable list. Maine Meat Loaf fans had it pretty good over the years.

Rest in peace to a truly legend of the game.

