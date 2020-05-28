Led Zeppelin announced that their 2012 concert movie Celebration Day – filmed during their one-off reunion in 2007 – will be available as a watch party for a limited time this weekend as part of coronavirus-lockdown entertainment.

“Led Zeppelin took the stage at London’s O2 Arena on Dec. 10, 2007, for the band’s first headline show in 27 years and one of the most wildly anticipated concerts in rock ‘n’ roll history,” a statement read. “From May 30 at 8PM U.K. time and for three days until June 2, enjoy the concert film of this historic live performance.”

The show will be available on the band's official YouTube channel. You can watch a trailer below.

Meanwhile, Alice Cooper and Cheap Trick both confirmed that their next albums were completed, but neither has a release date as a result of the global emergency. “There's nobody saying, 'Oh, you have to have it done by blah blah blah,’” Cooper told the Arizona Republic of his LP Detroit Stories.

“The whole world is on hold right now.” Cheap Trick guitarist Rick Nielsen told 95.5 KLOS that "the record is finished. So, we're just kind of waiting till all this junk subsides.”

Pearl Jam and Dave Matthews will take part in a relief concert focusing on Seattle on June 10, along with a range of artists from the area. The show will be broadcast on Seattle NBC affiliates and Amazon Music’s Twitch channel, then appear later on Amazon Prime. Funds raised will benefit the All in WA organization.

Sammy Hagar and the Circle released a new lockdown performance video, taking the opportunity to pay tribute to the late Little Richard by covering his song “Keep A-Knockin’.” “I had the hardest time with this one because every time I came in singing, I started singing Led Zeppelin's ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll,'" Hagar explained. "It took me three damn takes.” You can watch it below.

There are currently 5.81 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with 357,807 deaths and 2.51 million recoveries. Of the 2.94 million active cases, 98 percent are reported as mild while 52,960 are serious or critical. In the U.S., the total stands at 1.75 million cases and 102,114 deaths, with 490,151 recoveries.