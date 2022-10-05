Latest Update: World’s Largest Flagpole Taller Than the Empire State Building to Open in Maine

By now you know about this gigantic undertaking that's underway in Maine. I'm not even sure the word 'gigantic' covers the enormity of the world's largest flagpole headed to the Pine Tree State.

A memorial and park will boast this flagpole, which will be taller than the Empire State Building. The project was first announced near the beginning of 2022, so here's the latest on this monstrous undertaking in Columbia Falls, Maine, about an hour north of Bar Harbor.

This is to be a 250th birthday gift to the United States of America called Flagpole of Freedom Park, a travel destination with the flag and flagpole at the center of the park

According to this Facebook page, the men behind this venture are the founding family of Wreaths Across America. Morrill, Mike, and Rob Worcester say this is 12 years in the making, and are thrilled to see their vision for this architectural wonder underway.

Flagpole of Freedom Park is in the fundraising stage right now, and that's where you can come in. They've now created a website with various levels of donating, where you can literally become a founder.

You can click here and help fund and build this for-profit park. The Worcesters say this first phase will cost about $1 billion, and the siblings plan to break ground on July 4, 2026, America's 250th birthday.

They're also adding this historical and educational adventure, with an immersive tech-driven museum surrounding the base of the flag. It will be the only location with the names of all 24+ million American veterans killed since the Revolutionary War. Plans for restaurants, shops, and a hotel at the park are part of the bigger vision as well.

And yes, you'll be able to go the tippy top of the flag into the gold dome.

