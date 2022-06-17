The Woodstock Police Force is investigating the overnight theft of a large number of tools from a construction trailer that was parked at a local business.

The theft occurred outside a business on Connell Street in Woodstock sometime late Thursday night to early Friday morning, according to Police Chief Gary Forward. The tools are all marked and can be identified by police and the owner.

Woodstock Police are asking for assistance from the public in locating the stolen tools and whoever is responsible for this theft.

If you have any information that may be helpful in this investigation, please contact the Woodstock Police Force at (506) 325-4601 or New Brunswick Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).