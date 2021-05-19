Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love’s ‘Major Fixer’ House for Sale

A Los Angeles house once owned by Nirvana's Kurt Cobain and Hole's Courtney Love has hit the market for a humble asking price of $998,000.

According to the online listing, the Hollywood Hills home has "fallen into disrepair and is a major fixer." While it needs a considerable amount of renovation work, the payoff could be worth it: The house boasts a two-story living room complete with an open staircase and a viewing deck with a bird's-eye view of Hollywood.

You can see photos below.

Cobain and Love moved into the three-bedroom house in 1992, a year after their daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, was born. Though it's unclear exactly how long the family lived there, it's presumed Cobain wrote much of Nirvana's third and final album, 1993's In Utero, while living here.

This isn't the first Cobain and Love abode to land in the hands of realtors. In 2019, a $7.5 million house in Seattle went up for sale. The couple had bought and moved into the home in early 1994, shortly before Cobain's suicide in April. Love also listed another Washington state house that had fallen into major disrepair in 2018. The realtor warned prospective buyers that the "main home needs a ton of work (also known as 'everything')."

According to Variety, Love has a track record of leaving homes in worse condition than they were found. In 2011, she was evicted from a rented townhouse in New York City due to "unauthorized decorative alterations" as well as fire damage.



Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty

