Krist Novoselic Hails Donald Trump for ‘Strong and Direct’ Speech

Former Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic reportedly hailed Donald Trump for making a “strong and direct” speech about the current unrest spurred by the police killing of George Floyd, calling the violence a “leftist insurrection.”

Novoselic noted that many who read his now-deleted post wouldn't agree, and added that he believed the president shouldn't send troops into communities, as he threatened to do in a speech on June 1 in which he called himself “your president of law and order and an ally of all peaceful protesters.” Novoselic also appeared to suggest that ending the violence without addressing the cause was an appealing outcome for many people.

“I know many of you can’t stand him. However, Trump knocked out of the park with this speech,” he apparently wrote on social media before deactivating his Twitter account.

He said he’d seen no violence himself as he drove the streets of Washington state, but “I passed by regular folks who are already stressed by the COVID situation. Now, social media and television are looping images of societal breakdown. I agree, the president should not be sending troops into states – and he legally might not be able to anyway – nevertheless, his tone in this speech is strong and direct.”

Novoselic explained that he had been "watching the images in the media and thinking about how polarized our country is. I mean, even wearing medical masks in public can be seen as a political statement! The violence (and not the protests) appear as a leftist insurrection. Imagine if so-called ‘patriot militias’ were raising this kind of hell? If this were the case, left-wing people would welcome federal intervention."

The bassist concluded that "most Americans want peace in their communities, and President Trump spoke to this desire. Never mind the legal details that few understand – Trump said he would stop the violence, and this speaks too many.”

Novoselic later returned to social media "to clarify a few things":