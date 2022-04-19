Grunge Supergroup 3rd Secret (Soundgarden, Nirvana, Pearl Jam) Play First Live Show

The new grunge supergroup 3rd Secret, which features members of Soundgarden, Nirvana and Pearl Jam, have released footage of their very first live show together.

3rd Secret is Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil and drummer Matt Cameron — who's also been playing in Pearl Jam since 1998 — Nirvana's Krist Novoselic on bass, Jillian Raye and Jennifer Johnson on vocals and Bubba Dupree of Void on the guitar as well. They only announced their existence as a band last week when they surprise-dropped a self-titled debut album on April 12.

Apparently, they take the "secret" part of their name very seriously, as they also played a private show in March. The performance was filmed at the Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) in Seattle, and featured the group playing the song "I Choose Me."

Check out the video below.

The supergroup has been quite a hit for grunge fans, given the responses to the video in the comments section. "Watching this gave me goosebumps, especially a few shots where Matt, Kim and Krist are together. I was 18 when Nirvana exploded in 1991... 49 years old now and this music is still in my soul," one fan wrote.

Though it's unclear exactly when 3rd Secret actually formed, Raye and Johnson are a part of Novoselic's band Giants in the Trees, which he established in 2017. Thayil joined the trio for a cover of Alice in Chains' "Drone" when they were give the MoPOP Founders Award in December of 2020.

Thayil and Cameron have also worked on a couple of projects together since the death of Chris Cornell in 2017 — they re-recorded two Soundgarden songs with Brandi Carlile along with longtime bassist Ben Shepherd and played on The Pretty Reckless' "Only Love Can Save Me Now," which went No. 1. Cameron has stated multiple times over the last couple of years that he and his Soundgarden bandmates weren't done making music together, despite the loss of their singer.

The drummer had been teasing studio sessions with Novoselic on his Instagram over the last couple of months, and now we finally know why.

3rd Secret - 'I Choose Me' (Live)