Watch ‘Kiss’ Perform in First Clip From Casablanca Records Movie

A new biopic about '70s music executive and Casablanca Records founder Neil Bogart is nearing completion. Spinning Gold, which is directed by his son Tim Bogart, will be screened to potential buyers at the Cannes Film Festival market this week.

In a new clip premiered by Variety, Bogart, played by Jeremy Jordan, watches from backstage as Kiss, one of Casablanca's earliest signings, perform onstage. (Other notable Casablanca signings include Donna Summer, Cher and Parliament.)

You can watch the clip below.

“Born Neil Bogatz in the Brooklyn projects where he plotted his dreams and schemes to escape from poverty, Neil Bogart was my father — and it’s taken me over 20 years to finally tell his story," Tim Bogart told Variety. “And I know people say that all the time, but the first option on the film really was back in 1999. From there, through obstacles nearly as challenging as what my father faced in bringing Casablanca Records to the world, the obstacles in bringing this film to light were just as daunting.”

Spinning Gold was originally announced in 2011 with Tim Bogart serving as writer and director and Justin Timberlake cast as Neil Bogart. Several delays and casting changes have occurred since then. (There was talk of Spike Lee directing at one point.) In 2019, it was announced that Jordan would play the role of Neil Bogart. Also reported to appear in the upcoming movie are Wiz Khalifa as George Clinton, Ledisi as Gladys Knight, Jason Derulo as Ron Isley, Sam Harris as Paul Stanley and Casey Likes as Gene Simmons.

Meanwhile, the members of Kiss are still scheduled to receive a biopic of their own, Shout It Out Loud, which will depict the band in the first few years of its career. The group's manager, Doc McGhee, said in September that casting for the film was due to begin soon, though no further details have surfaced.