‘Spectacular’ Kiss Museum Headed to Las Vegas in 2022

A Kiss museum opening in Las Vegas in March 2022 will include more than 50 years' worth of memorabilia.

“I was in Las Vegas to start working on the Kiss museum, which is really just my collection, because I’ve got a half-century of Kiss stuff,” Gene Simmons told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I want the fans to see it.”

The Kiss co-frontman was at the Rio the day that "three tractor-trailers full of stuff" arrived at the museum. "It’s going to be spectacular," he enthused, promising "hundreds and hundreds" of items including costumes, stage props and gold and platinum albums.

Simmons previously showed off the museum-like collection inside his mansion in a video that you can watch below. Besides platinum records and leather pants, Simmons' Kiss Room also includes cartoon drawings of the band, Zippo lighters and the iconic axe bass guitar he's "had to use against many a deranged fan."

Take a Tour Through Gene Simmons' Kiss Room

When it opens in the spring, the Kiss museum will sit next to the glow-in-the dark Kiss by Monster Mini Golf indoor course in Masquerade Village at the Rio Hotel and Casino. The Kiss-themed utopia will total 15,000 square feet. "You can play golf, you can have your photo taken, you can take videos of yourself onstage with Kiss and then go visit my private collection," Simmons said.

Kiss had previously announced plans for a Vegas residency at Zappos Theater Dec. 29 through Feb. 5, but those shows were canceled in October. Simmons hasn't given up hope that the band will perform in Vegas again, saying he’d like to revisit the idea “in a year, maybe half a year.”

Simmons has also been spotted at other Vegas shows, including a drop-in at the Foo Fighters' performance at Dolby Live on Dec. 4.