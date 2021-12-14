KISS rocker Gene Simmons, the 72-year-old bassist and co-vocalist known as "The Demon" in KISS lore, has given an explanation for why the band canceled their upcoming Las Vegas residency.

First announced in August, the residency was to include several KISS concerts from December 2021 through February 2022 at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino. After reports emerged in October that the shows had been scrapped, longtime KISS manager Doc McGhee suggested they would be rescheduled.

This week, Simmons' echoed those remarks. "Definitely, oh definitely," the musician responded when asked if KISS would return and why the residency was canceled.

"Our original plan was to come in just before New Year's," Simmons told the Las Vegas Review-Journal, "but it was just too busy. When I came into town and joined my friend Dave Grohl onstage, that same night you could see George Strait at T-Mobile Arena, literally across the street. You go down the street and you can see many more artists. I mean, it's packed. There are more artists per square inch in a city that never sleeps than anyplace on the planet."

However, the KISS singer said the band will revisit the idea "in a year, maybe half a year. He added, "With all due respect to all the other artists who are terrific, and who are great and iconic, we'd rather wait for the traffic to die down and bring the best show on Earth, period.”

KISS recently wrapped the 2021 U.S. leg of their End of the Road farewell tour, but concerts were affected when Simmons and bandmate Paul Stanley each tested positive for COVID-19. Stanley recently clarified why KISS refuse to make a new studio album.