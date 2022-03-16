KISS rocker Gene Simmons this week evaluated The Batman after catching the current film reboot of the DC Comics superhero, this time played by Twilight and The Lighthouse star Robert Pattinson.

Simmons said the movie was too long for his taste, and he had issues with Pattinson's Batman voice.

"THE BATMAN, is a solid 2 hour movie," Simmons tweeted on Wednesday (March 16). "Unfortunately, it's 3 hrs long. Cut out the fat in the middle and it works."

The movie's length has been a point of discussion among other critics, as Polygon expressed. The Batman has a pre-credits runtime of 2 hours and 47 minutes. And, thematically, its third act has left some unsatisfied.

Loudwire's partner site, the film-focused ScreenCrush, concluded, "The Batman trudges through about as many conclusions as The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. It first finds a satisfying finale about 20 minutes before the credits finally roll, then continues into a massive sequence that [is] the weakest part of the entire movie. It's unnecessary, unexciting and mostly unmotivated by the 150 minutes that preceded it."

As mentioned, Simmons also didn't like Pattinson's voice performance. In his tweet on Wednesday, the musician added, "Batman is an 8 out of 10, IF you dub Batman's voice… need a thicker and lower register voice. After all, it's Batman's voice… not Robin, the Boy Wonder! What say you?"

Last year, KISS finished a U.S. leg of their End of the Road tour, but concerts were affected when Simmons and bandmate Paul Stanley both tested positive for COVID-19. (Stanley subsequently tested positive a second time.) KISS plan to end the farewell trek later this year. A Las Vegas residency for the band is on the back burner for now.