Kiss Ask Fans to Contribute to ‘Definitive’ Documentary

Kiss have announced that the “definitive” documentary about the band is under production and invited fans to contribute video clips or photos for potential inclusion.

Titled Kisstory, it’s set for release in the fall of 2020, and the band provided a list of items they were looking for. The title was also used for the band's 1995 book.

“Kiss is set to be the subject of an upcoming feature documentary and wants you to help tell their story,” a statement said. “This will be the definitive documentary of Kiss. But in order to make the film you deserve, the producers are conducting a global hunt for rare and compelling Kiss-related media.”

The band asked for “[n]ever-before-seen footage of the band onstage or offstage during the 1970s, [s]till photographs or video of the band in the '70s trying to conceal their identity, [u]nscripted, candid or revealing moments between band members, onstage or off, from any era” and “[o]bscure local or international TV/ radio interviews or news reports from the 1970s, ‘80s or ‘90s.” They also provided details on how to upload items for consideration, adding: “We want to help the world see the band through your eyes. Don’t miss this chance to become a permanent part of the band’s legacy. Kisstory is literally being made.”

Last month the earliest-known footage of Kiss performing live was revealed. It had been shot in December 1973 at the Coventry in New York City, the venue where the band played their first show months earlier. The footage showed Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley and Peter Criss performing “Deuce” and most of “Cold Gin” from their upcoming debut album.