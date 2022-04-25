Kid Rock Serenades Pro Golfer Dustin Johnson + Paulina Gretzky at Their Wedding

Congrats go out to pro golfer Dustin Johnson and his new wife Paulina Gretzky, daughter of the legendary hockey player Wayne Gretzky, as the couple got married over the weekend. And the reception afterward featured a famous friend stepping in to provide some musical entertainment as Kid Rock sang a bit of Chris Stapleton's "Joy of My Life" for those in attendance.

Gretzky showcased a bit of video with Rock singing from the ceremony in her Instagram stories (seen below), and captioned the video, "You are the joy of my life @djohnsonpga," while also adding, "Thank you @kidrock."

Johnson has been one of the top golfers in the game in recent years and currently maintains a Top 10 ranking on the PGA Tour. Gretzky meanwhile has been a model. The couple have been engaged since 2013 and tied the knot at the Blackberry Farm resort in Tennessee on Saturday (April 23). Watch footage in Gretzky's Instagram stories here.

Kid Rock has bonded with the Gretzky family through golf, previously taking part in Pro-Am golf events with the hockey legend and Johnson. Rock recently released his 12th studio album Bad Reputation.

"Joy of My Life" was featured on Chris Stapleton's 2020 album Starting Over. The track was originally recorded by John Fogerty on his 1997 album Blue Moon Swamp.