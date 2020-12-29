Does anyone remember that silly game Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon? Well, while we're sure Radiohead were somehow already within that amount of separation from the Hollywood actor, the English rockers are undoubtedly only one degree away from the well-connected leading man now.

That's because Kevin Bacon recently sang Radiohead's "Creep" to his goats.

The concept's not a new one for the actor — Bacon's shared what he calls his "Goat Songs" from his Connecticut farm before. Further, as bonafide Bacon-heads will know, the entertainer's an accomplished musician in his own right, having performed with his brother, Michael, as the folksy rock duo the Bacon Brothers. But there's something about Bacon covering Radiohead for his goats that just hits different.

Watch the video down toward the bottom of this post.

"The goats were insisting, so I had to try," Bacon explained alongside the clip on Instagram from Monday (Dec. 28). "Here's Creep by @radiohead #GoatSongs."

The Footloose and Hollow Man star isn't the first actor to attempt Radiohead's 1992 alt-rock hit. Earlier this year, Jurassic Park and Event Horizon's Sam Neill played the tune on a ukulele.

Of course, plenty of musicians and bands well entrenched in the rock and metal worlds have also given the song their spin. That list includes "Creep" covers from Radiohead fans such as Corey Taylor, Courtney Love, Korn and In This Moment's Maria Brink, in addition to many others.

But probably none of those covers carry the same down-home charm as Kevin Bacon serenading his goats with the Radiohead number. They also didn't have, as Stereogum pointed out of the Bacon version, a baby goat chewing on the performer's sleeve mid-song.