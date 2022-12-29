Two people were arrested on Wednesday night for drug trafficking after deputies pulled their vehicle over for suspected drunk driving on Route 202 in Waterboro.

Two People Arrested for Aggravated Drug Trafficking

The York County Sheriff's Office said the car was stopped around 11:30 pm for “driving erratically” and Deputies “saw a passenger making suspicious movements inside the vehicle” when they pulled the car over.

The driver was arrested, 32-year-old Brandon Corliss from New Hampshire.

York County Sheriff's Office York County Sheriff's Office loading...

Also takin into custody was the passenger, 39-year-old Danielle Lemay from New Hampshire.

York County Sheriff's Office York County Sheriff's Office loading...

K-9 Team Called to the Scene

A K-9 team was called to the scene and “conducted an exterior drug "sniff" of the vehicle.” The K-9 named Rebel alerted to the odor of an illegal narcotic,” according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found 22 grams of fentanyl and 25 grams of meth after searching in the car.

York County Sheriff's Office York County Sheriff's Office loading...

Suspects Facing Several Charges

Both individuals face multiple charges. In addition to aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, Corliss is charged with Operating Under the Influence (OUI-Liquor). Lemay is being charged with aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs. Both suspects were transported to the York County Jail. They each have bail set at $1,000.

Get our free mobile app

News Updates and App Alerts

This story will be updated when more information is released. Download the app for free to get breaking news and alerts sent directly to your smart devices. Follow the York County Sheriff’s Office on their Facebook page for posts and more information.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)