K-9 Alerts Maine Deputies & Two People Arrested for Aggravated Drug Trafficking
Two people were arrested on Wednesday night for drug trafficking after deputies pulled their vehicle over for suspected drunk driving on Route 202 in Waterboro.
The York County Sheriff's Office said the car was stopped around 11:30 pm for “driving erratically” and Deputies “saw a passenger making suspicious movements inside the vehicle” when they pulled the car over.
The driver was arrested, 32-year-old Brandon Corliss from New Hampshire.
Also takin into custody was the passenger, 39-year-old Danielle Lemay from New Hampshire.
K-9 Team Called to the Scene
A K-9 team was called to the scene and “conducted an exterior drug "sniff" of the vehicle.” The K-9 named Rebel alerted to the odor of an illegal narcotic,” according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies found 22 grams of fentanyl and 25 grams of meth after searching in the car.
Suspects Facing Several Charges
Both individuals face multiple charges. In addition to aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, Corliss is charged with Operating Under the Influence (OUI-Liquor). Lemay is being charged with aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs. Both suspects were transported to the York County Jail. They each have bail set at $1,000.
