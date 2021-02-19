Just Announced: Portland Sea Dogs 2021 Season Starts May 4

Here's some great reminders that warm weather is closer than we may think.

Let's think for a minute.

We've got about a week left of February.

It'll be Daylight Saving Time again on March 14. That's just 3 weeks from this Sunday and we get to spring forward.

Then less than a week later, springtime arrives on March 20.

Now I know we'll likely experience more winter weather right into April, but hey we gotta stay optimistic, right? Well, this oughta help too. The news is out that baseball will be back in town!

It's a little bit of a late start this year but not too bad. Usually, the Portland Sea Dogs start playing ball at Hadlock Field in mid-April.

However because of the ongoing pandemic and the need to make sure everything is done safely, Opening Day for this year is planned for May 4.

The first team they face will be the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Click here for the full 2021 schedule.

The encouraging news was announced this week on the official Portland Sea Dogs Facebook page.

According to the Portland Sea Dogs website, team President and General Manager Geoff Iacuessa says “The most important thing in 2021 will be the health and safety of our fans, players, and staff. Our staff is hard at work planning another fun-filled summer of baseball at Hadlock in a safe environment.”

Keep following the Portland Sea Dogs Facebook page for details about ticket information.

We've got our masks on and fingers crossed as we remain hopeful that things continue to improve here. You're doing a great job, Maine. Keep it up and let's play ball!

