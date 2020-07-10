Before the coronavirus pandemic struck globally, Judas Priest were set to embark on a massive 50th anniversary tour as metal's longest active running band. With their sights on September and October of 2021, the band have rescheduled their U.S. tour.

Judas Priest have announced 14 rescheduled stops thus far, and, unfortunately, 11 of the original dates have been outright canceled with no makeup concert. There is still hope, however, as the band declared, "We have every intention of adding more shows and cities to our 50th anniversary tour in the fall of 2021 — as soon as we have the new dates finalized, we will announce them."

All tickets purchased for the original tour dates will be honored at the respective rescheduled stop, which can be viewed below. Ticket holders will also receive an email from their point of purchase with information pertaining to refunds if you are unable to make the new date.

Regarding the canceled dates, ticket holders will receive an automatic refund from their point of purchase in approximately 30 days. If your purchase was made directly at the box office or if you have any other questions, contact the venue directly.

RESCHEDULED: Judas Priest's "50 Heavy Metal Years" 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

Sept. 9, 2020 Washington, D.C. @ MGM Casino has been moved to Oct. 28, 2021

Sept. 12, 2020 Ledyard, Ct. @ Foxwoods Casino Arena has bee moved to Oct. 30, 2021

Sept. 17, 2020 Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion has been moved to Sept. 13, 2021

Sept. 24, 2020 Youngstown, Ohio @ the Covelli Centre has been moved to Sept. 17, 2021

Sept. 29, 2020 Milwaukee, Wis. @ Miller High Life Theater has been moved to Sept. 22, 2021

Sept. 30, 2020 St. Louis, Mo. @ St. Louis Music Park has been moved to Sept. 25, 2021

Oct. 02, 2020 Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Zoo Amphitheatre has been moved to Oct. 16, 2021

Oct. 03, 2020 Dallas, Texas @ Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory has been moved to Oct. 15, 2021

Oct. 05, 2020 Cedar Park, Texas @ HEB Center Cedar Park has been moved to Oct. 13, 2021

Oct. 06, 2020 San Antonio, Texas @ Freeman Coliseum has been moved to Oct. 12, 2021

Oct. 09, 2020 Denver, Colo. @ The Mission Ballroom has been moved to Sept. 29, 2021

Oct. 13, 2020 Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theatre has been moved to Oct. 9, 2021

Oct. 15, 2020 Los Angeles, Calif. @ Microsoft Theater has been moved to Oct. 6, 2021

Oct. 17, 2020 Las Vegas, Nev. @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood has been moved to Oct. 8, 2021

CANCELED: Judas Priest 2020 Tour Dates NOT Being Rescheduled

Sept. 11 — Long Island, N.Y. @ Nassau

Sept. 14 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Mann Center

Sept. 15 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Sept. 18 — Orlando, Fla. @ Rebel Rock Festival

Sept. 20 — Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life Festival

Sept. 21 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Sept. 23 — Detroit, Mich. @ The Fox Theatre

Sept. 26 — Chicago, Ill. @ Rosemont Theatre

Sept. 27 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Armory

Oct. 08 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sandia Resort and Casino

Oct. 11 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena