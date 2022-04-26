Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Journey are on their way back with new music this year, and they've just dropped another new song from the forthcoming Freedom album titled "You Got the Best of Me."

For Journey fans, patience has paid off. After a 2020 conflict that saw Steve Smith and Ross Valory fired from the group, the revised lineup then started working on the band's first record since 2011's Eclipse album. The band debuted the song "The Way We Used to Be" last June, and now they're finally dropping a second track from the upcoming release.

For longtime fans of the band, "You Got the Best of Me" should feel like a natural addition to the catalog. Opening with Jonathan Cain's synthy keyboards, the track is eventually fleshed out with a catchy drum beat from Narada Michael Walden and some meaty guitar work from Neal Schon, all accentuated by Arnel Pineda's soaring vocal leading to a triumphant and uplifting Journey song. The track also includes bass work from Randy Jackson holding things down, while Cain's piano pieces standout as the song kicks in.

“I wanted kind of a punky rendition of ‘Any Way You Want It’”, says Neal Schon about the single. “I usually don't go in saying I'm going to look for something like that, but then it just came to me, like 'Wheel in the Sky' did years ago. It just kind of flew out of my mouth.”

With Freedom now on schedule for a July 8 release and Schon recently sharing the track listing via his socials, the band has ramped up their promotional efforts and they are currently on the road with Toto for a spring run. They'll next perform on Wednesday (April 27) at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, with dates currently booked through May 16 in Quebec City, Quebec. See all of their scheduled stops and get ticketing info here.

You can get "You Got the Best of Me" through the platform of your choice at this location, while pre-orders for the Freedom album are being taken here. Check out the full artwork and track listing below.

Journey, "You Got the Best of Me"

Journey, Freedom Artwork + Track Listing

BMG BMG loading...

Together We Run

Don’t Give Up On Us

Still Believe In Love

You Got The Best Of Me

Live To Love Again

The Way We Used To Be

Come Away With Me

After Glow

Let It Rain

Holdin On

All Day and All Night

Don’t Go

United We Stand

Life Rolls On

Beautiful As You Are