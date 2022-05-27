Journey and Kiss Highlight ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Soundtrack

Journey, Kiss, Talking Heads and the Beach Boys are among the classic artists featured on the soundtrack to Stranger Things Season 4.

Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4, Volume I arrives today on all major digital streaming platforms. In addition to the aforementioned artists, Ricky Nelson, Kate Bush, the Cramps, Extreme and Dead or Alive also have songs in the set. A full track listing can be found below.

The album’s lead track is a reimagined version of Journey’s “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart).” The song - remixed by composer Bryce Miller and boutique music house Alloy Tracks - was featured in the Season Four trailer. Back in April, Miller revealed how Steve Perry lent his input to the project.

“He had some specific mixing notes,” Miller noted, recalling the former Journey singer’s notes. “He wanted the vocals to be brought out a little bit more in some places and just a refinement of some [other] details. It was really cool to work with him and he had some really nice things to say. One of his favorite things now in his career is hearing these songs that he wrote decades ago get new life and be brought to new generations and new demographics through things like Stranger Things.”

Since debuting in 2016, Stranger Things has developed a reputation for featuring an eclectic range of classic songs. In its first three seasons, the popular horror series - set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Ind., during the '80s - used material by Toto, Jefferson Airplane, the Clash, Foreigner, Bob Seger, Devo, Motley Crue, Duran Duran and many more.

The first seven episodes of Stranger Things’ fourth season are streaming now on Netflix. Two further episodes will be released on July 1. Similarly, the Season Four soundtrack will be divided into two parts; the release of Volume I today will be followed by Volume II (also arriving July 1).

Physical copies of the Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4 (including Volume I and Volume II) will be available on CD and cassette on Sept. 9 and can be preordered now. Vinyl editions of the album are slated for release later this year.

'Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4, Volume I' Track Lisitng

1. "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)" (Bryce Miller/Alloy Tracks Remix) - Journey

2. "California Dreamin'" - The Beach Boys

3. "Psycho Killer" - Talking Heads

4. "Running Up That Hill" - Kate Bush

5. "You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)" - Dead or Alive

6. "Chica Mejicanita" - Mae Arnette

7. "Play With Me" - Extreme

8. "Detroit Rock City" - KISS

9. "I Was a Teenage Werewolf" - The Cramps

10. "Pass the Dutchie" - Musical Youth

11. "Wipeout" - The Surfaris

12. "Object of My Desire" - Starpoint

13. "Rock Me Amadeus" (The Gold Mix) - Falco

14. "Travelin' Man" - Ricky Nelson

15. "Tarzan Boy" - Baltimora

16. "Dream a Little Dream of Me" - Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong