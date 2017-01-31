Top 10 John Wetton Songs

7

Asia's second Top 20 hit, following their No. 4 debut "Heat of the Moment," continued an emotional theme for Wetton, who was emerging from a busted romance. Later, his music would take a far more upbeat tack, even as he overcame personal struggles that led to his first departure from Asia. (Check out 2009's "Peace in Our Time," a determinedly hopeful song from his Icon side project with Geoff Downes that also featured Hugh McDowell of Electric Light Orchestra.) In the meantime, the initial singles from Asia were tailor-made for those in search of post-relationship catharsis. "The first song ['Heat of the Moment'] is an apology," Wetton said years later. "The second song ['Only Time Will Tell'] is, 'You bitch, how dare you!' and the third one ['Soul Survivor'] is 'I’m going to get over this.'"